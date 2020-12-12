Gains of past two decades need to be preserved: PM Modi on Afghan peace process

India, Uzbekistan, Iran to hold trilateral on joint use of Chabahar port

New Delhi, Dec 11: India, Uzbekistan and Iran will hold the first trilateral meeting on the joint use of the strategic Chabahar port next week. This comes in the backdrop of reports that the incoming Joe Biden administration will re-engage Tehran on the nuclear issue.

The first trilateral working group meeting will be held on December 14 virtually and will be jointly chaired by the deputy ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan and a secretary from India, the external affairs ministry said.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had proposed a meeting during a summit with Prime minister Narendra Modi.

India is currently operating one of the terminals of the Chabahar port that it has developed.

"India welcomes the interest of Uzbekistan to use the Chabahar port as a transit port," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs read. "This would open up economic opportunities for the traders and business community of the region. Besides Uzbekistan, other Central Asian countries have also shown interest in using the port. India seeks to cooperate closely with regional countries on this issue," the MEA also added.

US President Donald Trump had unilaterally withdrawn from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions as part of the maximum pressure campaign. Biden on the other hand said that he would offer Iran a credible path back to diplomacy since dealing with Tehran's nuclear plan is the best way to achieve stability in the region.