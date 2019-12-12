  • search
    India-USA 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be held on Dec 18: MEA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: India and USA's 2+2 ministerial dialogue will be held on December 18 in Washington DC. Raveesh Kumar the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs in the Government of India (MEA) said on Thursday.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation.

    India-USA 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be held on Dec 18: MEA

    Regarding the reports that PM Modi and Japan PM Shinzo Abe summit (December 15-16) to be shifted out of Guwahati and Imphal the MEA spokesperson said, "We have no update to share right now."

    Reffering to the Pakistan PM Imran Khan's remarks on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 Kumar said that we don't need to respond to every statement of Pakistan PM.

    Critisizing the Pakistan PM, Kumar said, "All his statements are unwarranted, he should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India."

    Regarding the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen's cancelling visit to India, MEA said that Momen has given his explanation on cancelling his visit. Both the country's relationship is strong. As leaders of both the countries have said earlier. "This is the golden age of our relations," said the MEA spokesperson.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
