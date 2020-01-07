  • search
    India-US ties have grown from strength to strength: PM Modi to Trump

    New Delhi, Jan 07: Amid US-Tehran tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President Donald Trump and said the ties between India and the US "have grown from strength to strength".

    "The Prime Minister wished President Trump, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year," a PMO statement said.

    India-US ties have grown from strength to strength: PM Modi to Trump
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "The Prime Minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength," it said.

    Iran tension: India highlights its concerns with US

    "The Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," the government said in the statement.

    "President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation," it said.

    Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:29 [IST]
