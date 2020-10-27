India-US 2+2: NSA Ajit Doval meets Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 27: Moving closer militarily, India and the US signed the landmark defence pact, BECA on Monday night ahead of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.

    BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which is the last of four foundational agreements for strengthening defence ties, will allow the militaries of the two countries to share geospatial information, high-end military technology and classified satellite data helpful for defence-related issues.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are attending 3rd India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which is underway at Hyderabad House, Delhi.

    India-US 2+2: Rajnath, Pompeo and Esper take part in inter-ministerial dialogue

    12:10 PM, 27 Oct
    Both sides highlighted the need to take forward shared objectives and build capabilities across all domains so as to ensure a safe, stable and rule-based regional and global security environment, say sources.
    12:10 PM, 27 Oct
    NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block. They had a constructive meeting and discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance, say sources.
    12:10 PM, 27 Oct
    We've strengthened our defence & security partnership especially over past year during which we advanced our regional security & information sharing. Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day & principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper
    11:22 AM, 27 Oct
    Today is a great opportunity for two great democracies to grow closer. We've a lot to discuss today-to cooperate amid pandemic, to confront Chinese Communist party's threats to security & freedom, to promote peace & stability in the region: U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo
    10:56 AM, 27 Oct
    We are happy that we've completed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which will open new avenues in the information sharing. We are eager to discuss further issues with U.S.: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
    10:55 AM, 27 Oct
    Our economies have suffered losses. We're trying to revive industries & services sectors. Our partnership becomes more important in view of current challenges we're facing. We both believe in rule-based order & democracy: Home Minister Rajnath Singh during India-US 2+2 dialogue
    10:55 AM, 27 Oct
    Over the last two decades, our bilateral relationship has grown steadily. At a time when it is particularly important to uphold the rules-based international order...together we can make a real difference when it comes to regional & global challenges: EAM S Jaishankar

    Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper paid tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi.

    Pompeo and Esper will hold the 2+2 talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, covering the entire expanse of defence and security ties as well as key regional and global issues.

    The talks are taking place at a time India is engaged in a bitter border standoff with China, and the issue is expected to figure in the deliberations.

    Explained: Importance of the landmark Indo-US defence pact BECA

    The two key officials of the Trump administration are also scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with their Indian counterparts Jaishankar and Singh on Monday.

    They will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

    In the last few months, the US has been ramping up attacks on China over a range of contentious issues including the border standoff with India, its military assertiveness in the South China Sea and the way Beijing handled the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

    2+2 dialogue: India, US to sign BECA agreement to facilitate exchange of sensitive information

    Last week, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the talks will entail a comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues as well as deliberations on regional and global development

    It is expected that the two sides may finalise the long-pending BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties. The BECA will provide for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.

    The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

    In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner" intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

    The two countries inked the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provide for deeper cooperation.

    The two countries signed another pact called COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for sale of high end technology from the US to India.

    According to the US government, India maintains the largest fleet of C-17 and P-8 aircraft outside of the US, and as of 2020, Washington has authorised more than USD 20 billion in defence sales to India.

    The first edition of the 2-plus-2 dialogue was held in Delhi in September 2018 after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

    The second edition of the dialogue took place in Washington in December last year.

    The new framework of the ministerial dialogue was initiated in order to provide a forward-looking vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries.

