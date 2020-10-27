India-US 2+2: NSA Ajit Doval meets Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper

Name of IAF officer who was killed by Yasin Malik to be added to War Memorial

New Delhi, Oct 27: Moving closer militarily, India and the US signed the landmark defence pact, BECA on Monday night ahead of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.

BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which is the last of four foundational agreements for strengthening defence ties, will allow the militaries of the two countries to share geospatial information, high-end military technology and classified satellite data helpful for defence-related issues.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are attending 3rd India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which is underway at Hyderabad House, Delhi.

Highlights:

Newest First Oldest First Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block.



Both sides highlighted the need to take forward shared objectives and build capabilities across all domains so as to ensure a safe, stable and rule-based regional and global security environment, say sources. NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block. They had a constructive meeting and discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance, say sources. We've strengthened our defence & security partnership especially over past year during which we advanced our regional security & information sharing. Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day & principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper Today is a great opportunity for two great democracies to grow closer. We've a lot to discuss today-to cooperate amid pandemic, to confront Chinese Communist party's threats to security & freedom, to promote peace & stability in the region: U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo We are happy that we've completed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which will open new avenues in the information sharing. We are eager to discuss further issues with U.S.: Home Minister Rajnath Singh Our economies have suffered losses. We're trying to revive industries & services sectors. Our partnership becomes more important in view of current challenges we're facing. We both believe in rule-based order & democracy: Home Minister Rajnath Singh during India-US 2+2 dialogue Over the last two decades, our bilateral relationship has grown steadily. At a time when it is particularly important to uphold the rules-based international order...together we can make a real difference when it comes to regional & global challenges: EAM S Jaishankar



They had a constructive meeting and discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance, say sources. pic.twitter.com/ATmwcu87Um — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020 Both sides highlighted the need to take forward shared objectives and build capabilities across all domains so as to ensure a safe, stable and rule-based regional and global security environment, say sources.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper paid tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi.

#WATCH: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LfnZ8hPWmc — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Pompeo and Esper will hold the 2+2 talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, covering the entire expanse of defence and security ties as well as key regional and global issues.

The talks are taking place at a time India is engaged in a bitter border standoff with China, and the issue is expected to figure in the deliberations.

The two key officials of the Trump administration are also scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with their Indian counterparts Jaishankar and Singh on Monday.

They will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In the last few months, the US has been ramping up attacks on China over a range of contentious issues including the border standoff with India, its military assertiveness in the South China Sea and the way Beijing handled the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

2+2 dialogue: India, US to sign BECA agreement to facilitate exchange of sensitive information