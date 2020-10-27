India-US 2+2 dialogue: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper meet NSA Doval

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 27: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper on Tuesday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, covering key aspects of growing strategic ties between the two countries.

    Issues of strategic importance were discussed at the meeting, sources said.

    The meeting took place ahead of the third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Esper and Pompeo arrived here on Monday for the crucial talks aimed at further boosting the defence and security ties between the two countries.

    2+2 dialogue: India, US to sign BECA agreement to facilitate exchange of sensitive information

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate talks with their US counterparts on Monday.

    Earlier on Tuesday, both the top US administration officials visited the National War Memorial and paid tributes to India's fallen heroes.

