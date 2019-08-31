India urges Interpol gen secy not to delay RCNs against fugitives like Zakir Naik

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: India has told the Interpol that it would want quick action on the Red Corner Notices, including the one issued against controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik.

Union Home Secretary, A K Bhalla, during his meeting with visiting Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock sought action on the RCNs that have been issued against various persons including Naik.

Stock during a 30 minute meeting was told about the need to act on these notices. He was also told that these fugitives were avoiding the Indian law.

Later Stock called on CBI Director, Rishi Kumar Shukla. During this meeting the CBI chief spoke about the importance of acting on these notices soon. He also raised the issue of the Interpol entertaining pleas from high profile fugitives on issues such as human rights violations, which has in turn resulted in delay.

Why has Zakir Naik become a menace for Malaysia

In 2016, the CBI had sent 91 RCNs to the Interpol, while in 2017 and 2018 it was 94 and 123. The notices published by the Interpol were 87, 84 and 76 in the these years. In 2019 until July the Interpol has published 32 notices, while 41 requests have been sent by India.