  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India urges Interpol gen secy not to delay RCNs against fugitives like Zakir Naik

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: India has told the Interpol that it would want quick action on the Red Corner Notices, including the one issued against controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik.

    Union Home Secretary, A K Bhalla, during his meeting with visiting Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock sought action on the RCNs that have been issued against various persons including Naik.

    File photo of Zakir Naik
    File photo of Zakir Naik

    Stock during a 30 minute meeting was told about the need to act on these notices. He was also told that these fugitives were avoiding the Indian law.

    Later Stock called on CBI Director, Rishi Kumar Shukla. During this meeting the CBI chief spoke about the importance of acting on these notices soon. He also raised the issue of the Interpol entertaining pleas from high profile fugitives on issues such as human rights violations, which has in turn resulted in delay.

    Why has Zakir Naik become a menace for Malaysia

    In 2016, the CBI had sent 91 RCNs to the Interpol, while in 2017 and 2018 it was 94 and 123. The notices published by the Interpol were 87, 84 and 76 in the these years. In 2019 until July the Interpol has published 32 notices, while 41 requests have been sent by India.

    More ZAKIR NAIK News

    Read more about:

    zakir naik india interpol red corner notice

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue