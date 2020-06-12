India ups military readiness to keep a check on muscle flexing by China

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: Amidst the multiple intrusions, India has ramped up its military readiness along the Indo-China border.

The ramping up of the military readiness comes amidst both sides engaging with each other to diffuse tensions along the border areas. New Delhi says it is leaving nothing to chance and is keeping a close watch on the muscle flexing by China.

The forward border management of the Indian troops will be maintained from Ladakh to Arunachal as long as the PLA does not withdraw its forces from close to the Line of Actual Control, sources tell OneIndia.

India, China maintaining engagements to resolve eastern Ladakh row at earliest: MEA

Meanwhile New Delhi has said peace on border with China is essential for ties to grow, India as said as the stand-off continues.

While talks continue between both sides, China is yet to withdraw its soldiers, who had transgressed the disputed boundary on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake. New Delhi has said that peace is essential for further developments of the Indo-China bilateral relations.

Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said that the June 6 meeting between the senior military officers of both sides agreed to an early resolution of the dispute. He also refereed to the guidance that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to issue to the militaries of both sides, when the first informal summit was held in Wuhan, China.

India and China are continuing military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest. Both sides want to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas. This is essential for further development of the India-China bilateral relations, the MEA spokesperson also said.