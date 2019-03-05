India ups alert levels in wake of Samundari jihad threat

New Delhi, Mar 05: India remains on a high state of alert in the wake of terror threats from Pakistan. The latest warning comes in the form of sea borne attacks, which could be carried out either by the Jaish-e-Mohammad or Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Intelligence reports state that the attack could be similar to that one witnessed on 26/11. Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Sunil Lanba said that the Indo-Pacific Region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and few countries in this part of the world have been spared by this cause. Global nature which terrorism has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat, he also said.

The Navy chief said India faces a far more serious version of this state-sponsored terrorism. We have all witnessed the horrific scale of extremists attack non Indian state of J&K, just 3 weeks back. This was perpetuated by extremists aided by a state that seeks to destablise India, he also added.

There were intelligence reports that Pakistan based terrorists could launch a sea borne attack on India. The government in a recent written reply to the Rajya Sabha has said that as per the information available Pakistan based terrorists continue to train their cadre for underwater strike capabilities in a bid to infiltrate them into India by sea or waterways.

The government further said that the terror groups were training their cadre for carrying out Samundari Jihad against India. The revelation comes in the wake of several intelligence reports suggesting that Pakistan based routs are planning sea borne strikes on India.