India TV-CNX opinion poll predicts 238 seats for BJP; Congress tally may increase to 82

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 10: The India TV-CNX Opinion poll has predicted that the BJP may win 238 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, which would begin from April 11. The opinion poll further predicted 82 seats for the Congress which is far better than its performance in 2014 general elections when the grand old could manage to win just 44 seats.

The BJP, in 2014, won whopping 282 seats and stormed to power. The BJP-led NDA, which includes Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, AIADMK, Janata Dal(U) and other regional parties, may win 285 seats, according to to the India TV-CNX Opinion poll. This is 70 seats less than what the NDA won in 2014 when the BJP-led alliance won a total of 355 seats.

The UPA tally is likely to go up by 46 seats in 2019 as compared to 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the Congress-led alliance won 126 seats.

The Mayawati-led BSP, which could not win even a single seat in 2014, is likely to win 16 seats this time. BSP's ally Samajwadi party is likely to win 18 seats.

The major setback for the BJP is likely to come from Uttar Pradesh where the opinion poll predicted that the saffron party may win 40 seats which is 31 less than 2014 elections. Further, the BJP is likely to make inroads in West Bengal and may win 12 seats. In 2014, the BJP won just 2 seats in West Bengal.

As many as 38,600 respondents took part in the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. These included 20,455 males and 18,145 females. The survey was conducted in 193 parliamentary constituencies.

According to the ABP News-C Voter Survey which came out in January, it was predicted that no party may get a clear majority in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. ABP News-C Voter survey predicted that NDA may win 233 seats, while the UPA was predicted to settle with 167 seats.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 would be held in seven phases between April 11, 2019, and May 19, 2019, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, adding that the counting of votes would be held on May 23, 2019. The term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 3, 2019