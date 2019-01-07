India TV-CNX opinion poll 2019: BJP may suffer loss in UP if elections held today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 7: According to India TV- CNX Opinion Poll 2019, BJP is likely to win just 40 seats as compared to the previous 71 in Uttar Pradesh if if elections take place today. The saffron party is staring at significant loss even when there is no 'Mahagathbandhan' in the biggest state of the country.

According to the opinion poll, BSP appears to be grabbing 15 seats and the Samajawadi Party can get 20 seats. Voteshare of BJP may stand at 37 per cent, BSP-10, SP-23, Congress-10 and Other Parties 11.

India TV conducted an opinion poll with CNX to gauge the mood of voters of five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Goa-- if elections take place today.

In Bihar, BJP is predicted to get 13 seats, while Congress may get 2, RJD 10, JDU 11 and Others 4. All in all, NDA can secure 27 seats while the Mahagathbandhan may be restricted to 13 seats.

Out of 14 seats in Jharkhand, If elections are held today, BJP may get 7 seats, Congress 2, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) 4 and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) 1. BJP's vote share may drag down to 32% from the previous 41%, while the remaining parties are appearing to improve their individual figures.

BJP may get 22 seats, Congress 9 seats, Shiv Sena 8, NCP 9 in Maharashtra out of 48 seats. The voteshare, in turn, may stand at 28 per cent for BJP, 19 per cent for Congress, 18 per cent for Shiv Sena, 18 per cent for NCP and Others 17 per cent.

Both BJP and Congress are expected to get one seat each in Goa. India. India TV reported that this may be a little disappointment for the BJP as it had won both the seats in 2014.