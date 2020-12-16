India Trusted Source: Centre likely to blacklist some telecom equipment vendors

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Centre today said that it may blacklist certain telecom equipment vendors and also designate companies as India Trusted Source.

The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing tensions with China. As a result of this, the telecom sector may soon have a list of companies from where the firms can buy services and products.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security to enhance security of telecom sector by designating a trusted source, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. So there's a trusted source and there's a not trusted source," the minister also said.

Official readout:

Considering the need to ensure India's national security, the Cabinet has accorded approval for the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector.

Under the provisions of the Directive, in order to maintain the integrity of the supply chain security, Government will declare a list of 'Trusted Sources/ Trusted Products' for the benefit of the Telecom Service providers.

The list of equipment to be covered under this Directive and the methodology to designate 'Trusted Products' will be devised by the Designated Authority who is the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC). Telecom Service Providers (TSP) are required to connect new devices which are designated 'Trusted Products".

The Designated Authority will make its determination based on approval of a committee headed by Deputy NSA. The committee will consist of members from relevant departments/Ministries and will also have two members from industry and an independent expert. The Committee will be called 'National Security Committee on Telecom (NSCT)A list of 'Designated Sources' from whom no procurement can be done may also be created.

The present Directive does not envisage mandatory replacement of the existing equipment already inducted in the networks of the TSPs. The Directive will also not affect ongoing Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect of the Directive.

From among the sources declared as 'Trusted Source' by the Designated Authority, those which meet the criteria of Department of Telecom's Preferential Market Access Scheme will be certified as 'Indian Trusted Sources'. The National Security Committee on Telecom will take measures to increase use of equipment from such 'Indian Trusted Sources'.

Guidance for the manner in which the 'Enhanced Supervision' and 'Effective Control' could be maintained by TSPs will be issued by Designated Authority at regular intervals. The Department of Telecom will suitably modify its guidelines and ensure monitoring of compliance by Telecom Service Providers.

The Designated Authority will put in place a portal for easy upload of applications by TSPs and equipment vendors.

It will improve ease of doing business through a providing a predictable assessment methodology to TSPs and equipment vendors.

The Department of Telecom will make appropriate modifications in the license conditions for the implementation of the provisions of the Directive. The policy will come into operation after 180 days from the date of approval.