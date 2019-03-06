  • search
    India trashes Pakistan's claim of intrusion by Indian Navy submarine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Rejecting Pakistan's claim that it had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter Pakistani territorial waters, New Delhi on Tuesday said the Pakistani claims regarding this are incorrect. According to reports, it was an old footage from November 2016, and had digitally changed the time stamp on the video.

    India trashes Pakistans claim of intrusion by Indian Navy submarine

    [Pakistan Navy claims it detected Indian submarine in its waters, foils infiltration attempt]

    Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy dismissed as 'false propaganda' Pakistan's claim that it had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter that country's territorial water.

    "Pakistan is indulging in false propaganda and spread of misinformation. The Indian Navy does not take cognizance of such propaganda. Our deployments remain undeterred," the statement said.

    Pakistan had released video footage which it claimed was an Indian submarine.

    The Pakistan Navy claim came amid the latest flareup between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after the Pulwama terror attack killed over 40 CRPF jawans that resulted in India carrying out airstrikes at a Jaish- e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot.

    Meanwhile, India launched a diplomatic offensive to get JeM chief Masood Azhar listed at the UN Security Council and was sharing information with every country, including all members of the UN Security Council.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
