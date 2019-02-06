  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India tops fake news menace, may increase ahead of polls says Microsoft survey

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Internet users in the country are more likely to encounter fake news online than the global average and social circles are increasingly spreading risks, says a global survey.

    India tops fake news menace, may increase ahead of polls says Microsoft survey

    The Microsoft survey, covering 22 countries and coming a few months ahead of the general elections, shows that as many as 64 percent of the Indians surveyed have encountered fake news as against the global average of 57 per cent.The country is ahead of the global average on Internet hoaxes with 54 percent of those surveyed reporting so and also instances of phishing or spoofing at 42 per cent, Microsoft said in a statement Tuesday.Interestingly, the survey finds that there has been a sharp 9 percentage points increase in family and friends spreading online risks to 29 percent.

    Also Read | LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman apologises for 'accidentally' funding fake news

    "Social circles became riskier in India," the survey said, adding the jump to 29 percent has taken the country a little over the global average.Indians are also higher than global average when it comes to reporting of severe pain from online risks, with 52 percent saying so as against the global average of 28 percent.In what only complicates the matter, the country saw increased consequences from risks and little positive action taken following online risk exposure, the survey said.

    "Indians match the worldwide trend for consequences and were more likely to say that they were stressed and lost sleep in the latest year versus the previous year's study," the survey said.India also showed drop in positive actions taken following online risk exposure and are less likely to pause before replying to someone whom they disagreed with online.Millennials and teenagers are the hardest hit by online risks and also sought help online, it said.

    Read more about:

    india fake news survey

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 6:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue