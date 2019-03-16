India Today TV survey: 55 % respondents in UP want Modi as next PM

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 15: In the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, 55 percent of the respondents who took part in an India Today TV survey backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

The latest PSE poll showed that the popularity of PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh surged from 51 per cent in January and 48 per cent in October, to 55 percent in the recent survey. Unemployment followed by terrorism remained as key issues for UP. For 31 per cent of voters, unemployment remains the most important election issue, as per the PSE survey of March 2019.

Latest data showed that 57 percent of the respondents were satisfied with PM Modi-led government, while 29 percent were dissatisfied. Even here the perception about PM Modi's government improved from previous surveys. Overall satisfaction with the BJP-led government at the Centre surged to 57 per cent in March, up from 54 per cent in January and 53 per cent in October, PSE survey showed.

As far as, Rahul Gandhi for next PM is concerned, the latest PSE survey data showed that Rahul was the choice of 28 percent respondents as the next PM. This was 22 per cent five months ago.

Sixty-three percent of the respondents in UP gave full marks to PM Modi's government for its post-Pulwama air strike.

[India TV-CNX opinion poll predicts 238 seats for BJP; Congress tally may increase to 82]

The PSE in UP was based on representative sampling across the state's demography and geography, with a sample size of 4,280. It was conducted between March 13 and March 15, India Today report said.

Uttar Pradesh is politically the most important state for Lok Sabha elections as the state sends 80 MPs to the Lower House. Winning 71 out of the 80 seats in previous general elections was one of the important factors which propelled the BJP to power in 2014. The Congress could just win 2 seats in UP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

A high octane political battle is on the cards in UP and the state will vote on different dates over the 40 days beginning April 11. UP will vote on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and May 6, 12 and 19.