  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India to use SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund to send anti-malarial drug to Afghanistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The hydroxychlorquine tablets for Afghanistan will be sent from the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund which was set up following the suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

    India to use SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund to send anti-malarial drug to Afghanistan

    India will be sending 5 lakh tablets to Afghanistan. The fund it may be recalled was created with an initial corpus of USD 10 million from India. Other SAARC members have also contributed towards the fund.

    Pakistan pledges USD 3 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund

    Officials tell OneIndia that the tablets would reach soon and the option of using third party planes are being explored. India has already made deliveries to Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan. On why the drug will not be sent to Pakistan, the official said that the country has claimed that it has enough supply of medicines.

    The anti-malarial drug has shown positive results in some coronavirus cases. This has boosted the world wide demand for the drug. India has allowed the pharma companies to export the drug to friendly nations as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

    During the virtual SAARC conference held last month, PM Modi had said that the fund would be financed by voluntary contributions from all members. Pakistan which contributed USD 3 million was the last SAARC nation to make the pledge.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus malaria saarc afghanistan

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X