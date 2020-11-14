India summons Pakistan diplomat over 'unprovoked' ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir

India, China likely to hold another round of military talks this week on disengagement plan

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 14: India on Saturday summoned a Pakistani diplomat over the ceasefire violations by the Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC), which claimed lives of several citizens and soldiers on Friday.

"Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned by MEA today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along LoC in J&K on Nov 13, resulting in death of 4 civilians & serious injuries to 19 others," said a statement from MEA.

J-K ceasefire violation: Soldier, girl killed as Pak troops shell areas along LoC in Poonch

"India condemns, in strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces. It is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace & perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC," the statement said.

"India also strongly protested Pak's continued support to cross border infiltration into India, incl through supporting cover fire by Pak forces. Pak was reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India," it further added.

The strong response from India came a day after Pakistani forces resorted to heavy shelling in several areas in north Kashmir, killing four security personnel and six civilians.

Four security forces personnel were among 10 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as Pakistan intensified cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) between Gurez and Uri sectors and in retaliation, Indian troops inflicted casualties and caused extensive damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure.

The Indian Army released videos showing the damage to Pakistani infrastructure along the LoC including several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorists'' launch pads.

The number of casualties on the Pakistani side was not immediately known. Three Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured.