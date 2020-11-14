India to summon Pakistani diplomat over 'unprovoked' ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir

India, China likely to hold another round of military talks this week on disengagement plan

New Delhi, Nov 14: India expected to summon a Pakistani diplomat over the ceasefire violations by the Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC), which claimed lives of several citizens and soldiers on Friday.

According to a report by India Today quoting Army sources, the Joint Secretary of PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran Desk), in the Ministry of External Affairs, (MEA), JP Singh, will also be registering a strong protest with the diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission.

The report further quoted Pakistan High Commission sources, as saying that Pakistani diplomat, Jawad Ali, will be meeting the MEA officials.

J-K ceasefire violation: Soldier, girl killed as Pak troops shell areas along LoC in Poonch

The strong response from India came a day after Pakistani forces resorted to heavy shelling in several areas in north Kashmir, killing four security personnel and six civilians.

Four security forces personnel were among 10 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as Pakistan intensified cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) between Gurez and Uri sectors and in retaliation, Indian troops inflicted casualties and caused extensive damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure.

The Indian Army released videos showing the damage to Pakistani infrastructure along the LoC including several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorists'' launch pads.

The number of casualties on the Pakistani side was not immediately known. Three Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured.