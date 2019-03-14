  • search
    India to raise Khalistan concern during Kartarpur talks with Pakistan

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Ahed of the talks between India and Pakistan on the Kartarpur corridor, concerns about Khalistan elements would be raised.

    During the talks, India will convey to Pakistan about the security concerns relating to the Khalistan elements. The issue would be discussed with the visiting Pakistan delegation on Thursday.

    Islamabad would be urged not to promote or support secessionist activities while carrying out work on the corridor meant to facilitate the pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan.

    Indian officials say that this initiative falls under religious tourism and should remain immune to the tensions between the two countries.

    The government has identified 50 acres of land for the corridor and hopes that the same would be operational before the 550th anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. The project would be developed in two phases. As part of the first phase, the passenger terminal would be developed.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
