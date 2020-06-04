India to make opening statement during crucial talks with China on June 6

New Delhi, June 04: Ahead of the Lt. General level talks amidst the standoff with China, India would propose for the restoration of status quo ante in the contested areas.

Lt General Harinder Singh would lead the Indian delegation for the talks to be held on June 6. Lt. General Singh would make the opening statement at the talks that would be held at the Chinese Border Personnel Meeting hut in Chushul Moldo.

The primary objective would be to restore status quo ante in the disputed areas, both at Pangong Tso and in the Hot Spring sector. A source familiar with the developments tells OneIndia that both sides should go back to their deployment prior to the arising of this situation.

The talks would be progressive in nature and the idea would be to build mutual trust and also reduce tensions between the two sides. A proposal for the withdrawal of artillery guns and talks from the rear areas by both sides would also be put forth.

Lt. General Singh will be accompanied by the chief of the 3rd Infantry Division, a brigade commander, the commanding officers of a local battalion and a translator. Although it remains unclear as of now, the source cited above said that the talks could also figure the north bank of Pangong Tso and the area to its north till the Galwan Valley, where tensions have been high.