    India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO summit

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be invited to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in New Delhi, later this year.

    "India will be hosting the heads of government summit later this year. As per established practice and procedure, all eight members and four observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited... all eight members will be invited," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

    The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc to which India and Pakistan were admitted in 2017.

    The eight member states are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. The four observers are Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia.

