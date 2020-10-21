YouTube
    India to host third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue with US on Oct 27

    New Delhi, Oct 21: India will host the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27 October, 2020 in Delhi.

    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said,''US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo & Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will be visiting India on 26-27 October 2020 to participate in the Dialogue. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar will lead the delegations from the Ministry of Defence and MEA respectively.''

    The first two 2+2 ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 201 and in Washington DC in 2019.

    "The agenda for the third dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests," the ministry said in a statement.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 20:24 [IST]
