India to have only 12 Public sector banks: Sitharaman's big announcement on banks merger

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 30: In another round of boosters for the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to amalgamate 10 public sector banks into four banks.

In a major development, Sitharaman announced that government has decided to merge Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank; Canara Bank and Syndicate Banks; Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.

Consolidated PNB+OBC+United Bank to be 2nd largest #PSB with ~₹18 lakh cr. business and 2nd largest branch network in India. Scale, nationwide & global presence, and high CASA to drive growth. @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India #PSBsFor5TrillionEconomy pic.twitter.com/Ir63tTBiam — Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) August 30, 2019

Objective of the mergers, she said is to make them global sized banks. In January this year, the Union Cabinet had approved merger Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda.

Consolidated Union+Andhra+Corporation Banks to be 5th largest #PSB with ₹14.6L Cr. business & 4th largest branch network in India. Strong scale benefits to all 3 with biz becoming 2 to 4½ times that of individual bank. @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India #PSBsFor5TrillionEconomy pic.twitter.com/GWjg7WEd1U — Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) August 30, 2019

The merger came in to effect from April 1. With these mergers, the number of PSBs will come down to 12 from 27 in 2017.

Consolidated Indian & Allahabad Banks to be 7th largest #PSB with ₹ 8.08 lakh cr. business. Strong scale benefits to both with business doubling. High CASA & lending capacity combined in consolidated bank. @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India #PSBsFor5TrillionEconomy pic.twitter.com/fRercARJIU — Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) August 30, 2019

Prior to this, the government had merged five associate banks of SBI and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with State Bank of India. These were State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad and also Bharatiya Mahila Bank effective April 2017.

Gross NPAs have come down to Rs 7.9 lakh crore, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Full list of public sector bank to be merged:

1. Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank

2. Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank

3. Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank

4. Indian Bank and Allahabad bank

This come a week after Finance Minister announced a series of measures to boost the economy.