    India to get lead role at World Health Organisation this month

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: At a time when the entire world is fighting the outbreak of coronavirus, India is set to move into a leadership role at the World Health Organisation.

    India will assume the lead position on May 22 when the executive board holds its first meeting after the World Health Assembly conference. India will replace Japan, which will complete its one year term.

    China says to give another million to WHO, days after US halts funds

    It was decided last year at the WHO South East Asia group unanimously that the chairperson's position will come to India. The group proposed New Delhi to the executive board for three-year terms.

    Further, it also nominated India for the post of chairperson held by rotation for one year among the regional groups. India will assume the lead position on May 22.

    On May 18, the World Health Assembly will elect the executive board members to fill up the vacancies.

