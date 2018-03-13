India to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a campaign to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from India by 2025, five years ahead of a globally-set deadline. He was speaking at 'End TB Summit' in Delhi.

PM Modi said, "We have not been successful in curbing Tuberculosis yet. I believe that if something doesn't yield result even after 10-15 years then we need to change our approach. The situation needs to be analysed."

"I would like to announce that we have set the aim to eradicate TB from India by 2025," PM Modi said.

"The fact that several ministers from all states and concerned officers are present in the event here, indicate how we, as Team India, are determined to eradicate TB from India." PM Modi added.

"The pace with which the program to eradicate TB in the nation was moving forward earlier, it would have taken us another 40 years to achieve it. Today I'm confident that in the duration of 1 year we'll be able to achieve 90 per cent immunisation," the PM elaborated.

He further said that front-line TB physicians and workers can make a major contribution in this direction.

After inaugurating the Delhi End-TB Summit, the prime minister launched the TB-free India Campaign to take the activities under the National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination forward in a mission mode for ending the epidemic by 2025.

