    India to declare emergency in mid-April? Absolutely fake says Indian Army

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: There has been a malicious attempt to spread news that emergency would be declared in April.

    It is being said that by mid April, an emergency would be declared. The message further says that following the declaration, veterans of the Indian Army, NCC and NSC cadets would be deployed to assist the civil administration.

    The Indian Army has however clarified that the news is fake. The ADG PI-Indian Army took to Twitter to say that the news is fake and malicious in nature. It is clarified that the news is absolutely fake, the tweet also said.

    Fake: Govt is not extending the lockdown beyond 21 days

    Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, several such messages have been doing the rounds. Earlier it was said that the Narendra Modi government would declared a financial emergency. Earlier during the day, the government had also clarified that there is no such proposal to extend the lockdown as had been reported in some sections of the media.

    indian army social media emergency coronavirus fake news buster

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
