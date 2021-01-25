No lowering of guard by India, even as China withdraws 10,000 troops from depth areas

After 15 hours of talks, India says onus on China to pull back at friction points

India thwarts Chinese intrusion attempt at Naku La, 20 PLA soldiers injured

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: An attempt by the Chinese to intrude across the order at Naku La in North Sikkim was foiled by India last week.

Around 20 soldiers were injured in the clash and on the Indian side, four suffered injuries, sources tell OneIndia.

The Indian soldiers successfully pushed the Chinese back. The Indian forces have been maintaining a strict vigil despite tough weather conditions.

This incident comes months after a bloody clash took place at the Galwan Valley, where both the armies are locked in a tense standoff. In the clash, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and an equal or more number of Chinese soldiers were either killed or went missing.

Meanwhile the 9th round of the India China Corps Commander level talks ended at 2.30 am on Monday.

The meeting lasted for over 15 hours and began at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The talks were held after a gap of over two and half months. Officials familiar with the developments told OneIndia that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and escalation at the friction points.

India has been maintaining that the disengagement process has to start simultaneously at all the friction points and no selective approach was acceptable to it.

Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have been holding on to their ground and showing readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution.

Reflecting India's firm approach in handling the situation, Army chief Gen MM Naravane nearly two weeks back said that Indian troops will hold their ground as long as it takes to achieve the "national goals and objectives" even as he hoped for an amicable resolution of the row through talks.

Sunday's talks took place nearly two weeks after India handed back to China a soldier of the People's Liberation Army after apprehending him at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. It is learnt that India's gesture has generated a positive atmosphere.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.