India tells chargé d'affaires at the Pak high commission to stop supporting terror

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 21: India on Saturday summoned Pakistan's senior most diplomat here and lodged a strong protest over an attempted attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammad that was foiled by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aftab Hassan Khan, chargé d'affaires at the Pakistan high commission was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. The official statement read that Pakistan should desist from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

India is firmly committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism. On Thursday, the Indian security forces gunned down four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists at Nagrota, who were on the verge of executing a major terror strike in the Valley.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and other top officials to review the situation after the Nagrota attack. "Neutralising of four terrorist belonging to Pakistan based terrorist organisations JeM and the presence of large cache of explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi said in a tweet.