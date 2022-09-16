India takes a roaring step; to release cheetahs in unfenced protected area

Two brothers, two friends and a cub: Know the 8 Namibian Cheetahs making a comeback to India

New Delhi, Sep 16: One more day to go before India's wildlife creates history and changes the status of cheetahs from 'extinct' to 'reintroduced'. It is a momentous day and much planning and meticulous arrangements have been underway in the country for the homecoming of the big cat. It is a special occasion indeed but what makes it a very bold and unique step is the way India has planned to reintroduce cheetahs which is to release them in an unfenced protected area.

While in South Africa, several cheetahs were reintroduced but in fenced protected areas, India has decided to follow the concept of co-existence and hence the big cats will be released in unfenced protected areas.

This means cheetahs are likely to traverse beyond the boundaries of this PA post-release. There are more chances of a human-animal conflict.

Cheetah Mitra

While it sounds a very 'humane' concept of co-existence, a lot of ground work and awareness needs to be put in place for such a reintroduction plan.

So, to avoid any complications, the forest officers have come up with the concept of Cheetah Mitra, to sensitise people on the spotted felines that are being brought to the state from Africa under the Centre's ambitious programme.

Donning a cap and sporting a 'gamcha' (cloth), former Chambal dacoit Ramesh Sikarwar has been constantly meeting people to raise awareness among them about the big cat.

The 72-year-old said that he has instilled confidence among people about cheetahs.

There is a lot of excitement over the Cheetah re-introduction in India. You may be surprised to see the cat in India for almost after seven decades, but not the Cheetahs, they are known to be the scaredy-cats of the wild. Yes, Cheetahs are scared of humans.

Do Cheetahs attack humans?

Cheetahs do not want to hunt or hurt humans. There are no reported cases of a cheetah attacking humans in the wild. Even in captivity, the cases of cheetahs attacking humans are significantly less.

In a few cases that were reported, the attacks were either unintentional or misinterpreted. It happened with people who, accidentally or intentionally, ended up in their enclosure-which is their "territory."

In the wild, Humans are more likely to be attacked by lions and tigers than cheetahs.

Do Cheetahs eat humans?

Though Cheetahs love to hunt their prey, humans are not on the menu of the big cat. They eat small antelope, including springbok, steenbok, duikers, impala and gazelles.

Can Cheetahs enter human space?

Wild cheetahs avoid human interaction generally. Cubs may approach a human out of curiosity as a kitten would.

What to do if you encounter a Cheetah?

Though you having an encounter with a cheetah is unlikely, here are a few things to remember in case you do encounter one.

Don't show signs of fear: The first thing to keep in mind if you encounter a cheetah is to not make any sudden movements or show any sign of fear.

Play recordings of a Hyena or Lion: Cheetahs are dead scared of hyenas and lions, so they tend to stay away from these predators. So, playing a recording of a hyena or lion call will scare them off.

Do not run: Cheetahs are known for their speed. It is the fastest land animal, estimated to be capable of running at 80 to 128 km/h with the fastest reliably recorded speeds being 93 and 98 km/hr. So, instead of trying your luck with running, slowly back away, while maintaining eye contact with the animal is a much better idea.

Try intimidating: If the cheetah continues to approach you, try intimidating it; maintain your ground and look large. You can try yelling, clapping, and whistling to make the animal think you are dangerous.

Fight back: In the worst case scenario, if you run out of all the luck and the animal attacks you, you can fight back. Punch it in the chest to make it fall back.

Play dead: However, if the cheetah has overpowered you and you have no chance to fight back, just curl up and play dead. The cheetah will think itself victorious, and it will likely leave you alone.

Call for help: If your friends are nearby, yell and seek help. You might not be able to fight a wild cheetah on your own.

Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 8:57 [IST]