India summons Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 27: Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah has been summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner was summoned after the MEA held a press conference about the ongoing tension between the two countries along the Line of Control.

According to PTI, Indian officials are told about capturing of an Indian pilot by Pakistani authorities. India has accused Pakistan of using its Air Force to target Indian military installations on Wednesday morning in response to pre-dawn counter-terror strikes of Tuesday against Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan.

India also strongly objected to Pakistan's vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.

Earlier, Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, said, "The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force."

"The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts, stated MEA Spokesperson.

Earlier, Radio Pakistan released a startling video showing what it claims to be Indian pilot Abhinandan who was arrested after his fighter jet crashed inside PoK.