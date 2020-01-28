  • search
    India summons Pak diplomat, protests hindu woman's kidnapping

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: India on Tuesday summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission and issued a strong demarche over the abduction of a Hindu girl from her wedding in Sindh province, official sources said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    India also asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens including the minority Hindu community.

    It asked Pakistan to take immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such despicable and heinous acts to justice.

    "India summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and made a strong demarche against abduction of a girl from Hindu minority from her marriage ceremony on January 25, with the help of local police in Hala city of Sindh province," an official source said.

    India also issued a demarche regarding the desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar, Sindh province, on January 26.

