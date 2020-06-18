India successfully thwarts Distributed Denial of Service attacks by China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 18: China has opened another front of attacks with the Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks on the Indian information websites.

The attacks are also on the country's financial payments system, Intelligence Bureau officials have told OneIndia.

The DDOS attacks are malicious attempts to hit a network by flooding it with artificially created internet traffic. The IB source says that several targets such as ATMs, banking systems and government websites have been zeroed in on.

Intel flags scores of Chinese apps: Check the full list here

The attacks began on Tuesday and even continued on Wednesday. Investigations have shown that these attacks have been traced to Chengdu, which is the headquarters of the People's Liberation Army's Unit 61398. However, all the attacks were unsuccessful and they were thwarted.

Meanwhile Indian Intelligence agencies have flagged the use of several Chinese apps stating that they are capable of extracting a large amount of data.

These include Zoom, Tik Tok, UC Browser, Shareit, Xender and Clean Master.

The intel has said that these apps had the potential to be used as spyware and this could be detrimental to national security.

In April, the Union Home Ministry had issued an advisory on the secure use of Zoom meeting platform by private individuals. It said that it not for use by government offices, officials or official purposes.

Stop exaggerating, India tells China in a midnight rebuttal

The advisory said that Zoom is not a safe platform. Those private individuals who would still like to use Zoom for private purposes may following the guidelines, the MHA had also said.

Chinese apps the Intelligence Bureau wants you to avoid:

TikTok, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser

BeautyPlus,QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings, Mail Master, Mi Video call-Xiaomi, Parallel Space, Photo Wonder, APUS Browser, VivaVideo- QU Video Inc, Perfect Corp, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab), Mi Community, DU recorder, YouCam Makeup, Mi Store, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master - Cheetah, QQ International, QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music, CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, Xender, ClubFactory, Helo, LIKE, Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, NewsDog.