India successfully test fires Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 11: India on Friday successfully test fired Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile system from a firing range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

This is the 3rd successful test firing of missile system which is being developed for Indian Army's need for 3rd generation Anti-tank guided missile.

It has strike range of 2.5 km. It weighs around 14.5 kg to maintain man portability. It is capable of being fired from shoulder and can be used during day and night. It has minimum lateral centre and gravity offset.

It works on fire and forget principle and is known for its top attack capabilities. It is effective against both stationary and moving targets. It will be deployed in infantry and parachute battalions of Indian Army.

The missile was fired from a tripod and target was simulated to be a functional tank. The missile succeeded in hitting the target in the top attack mode and completely decimated the target.It is likely that the mass production of these missiles would begin in 2021.

In December 2017, the government had decided to scrap deal worth USD 500 million with Rafale for 321 Spike ATGM systems and 8,356 missiles in favor of the MPATGM system. It is to be noted that in October 2014, the Spike ATGM was selected by then government over the US-made FGM-148 Javelin ATGM system.