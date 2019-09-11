  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India successfully test fires Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 11: India on Friday successfully test fired Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile system from a firing range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

    This is the 3rd successful test firing of missile system which is being developed for Indian Army's need for 3rd generation Anti-tank guided missile.

    India successfully test fires Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile

    Explained: What are Tactical Nuclear Weapons?

    It has strike range of 2.5 km. It weighs around 14.5 kg to maintain man portability. It is capable of being fired from shoulder and can be used during day and night. It has minimum lateral centre and gravity offset.

    It works on fire and forget principle and is known for its top attack capabilities. It is effective against both stationary and moving targets. It will be deployed in infantry and parachute battalions of Indian Army.

    The missile was fired from a tripod and target was simulated to be a functional tank. The missile succeeded in hitting the target in the top attack mode and completely decimated the target.It is likely that the mass production of these missiles would begin in 2021.

    In December 2017, the government had decided to scrap deal worth USD 500 million with Rafale for 321 Spike ATGM systems and 8,356 missiles in favor of the MPATGM system. It is to be noted that in October 2014, the Spike ATGM was selected by then government over the US-made FGM-148 Javelin ATGM system.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india missile drdo kurnool

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue