    India successfully test-fire K-4 ballistic missile from INS Arihant

    Vizag, Jan 19: India successfully test-fired 3,500 km strike range nuclear capable submarine-launched K-4 ballistic missile off coast of Andhra Pradesh, nearly 30 nautical miles off Visakhapatnam coast on Sunday.

    The missile under development by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was equipped on indigenous INS Arihant-class nuclear-powered submarines of Navy.

    Image source: Twitter
    Image source: Twitter

    Reportedly, this test assumed significant as the missile was been planned after several failed attempts in the last two years.

    In November last year the missile was finally ready for trial but the test had to be put off due to severe cyclonic storm Bulbul in the Bay of Bengal.

    Ahead of the test India had issued notice to airmen (Notam) for regulating the movement of flights during test window and also alerted Seafarers accordingly and coastal patrolling were also intensified.

    Ukraine passenger plane was struck by two missiles: Reports

    Among six nations that have the capability of firing nuclear-tipped missiles from all three platforms - land, air and undersea, India is one including the other five nations- US, Russia, France, UK and China.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 19:46 [IST]
