India successfully conducts night test fire of two Prithvi ballistic missiles

    New Delhi, Nov 20: India successfully carries out night-time test-firing of two Prithvi ballistic missiles off the coast of Odisha. The trials of the 300 km-range missiles was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command.

    Prithvi missile is a tactical surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) developed by DRDO of India under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). It is deployed by India's Strategic Forces Command.

    The Prithvi missile project encompassed developing three variants for use by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The initial project framework of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program outlines the variants in the following manner.

    Prithvi was the first missile to be developed under the program. DRDO attempted to build a surface-to-air missile under Project Devil. Variants make use of either liquid or both liquid and solid fuels. Developed as a battlefield missile, it could carry a nuclear warhead in its role as a tactical nuclear weapon.

