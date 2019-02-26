Non-Military, pre-emptive action says Foreign Secy after IAF hits JeM camp in Balakot

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 26: India is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all measures to fight the menace of terrorism, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in a press meet held after the Indian Air Force carried out a decisive strike on terror camps in Pakistan as part of the action to avenge the Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF jawans were martyred.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, said, "In an intelligence lead operation in the early hours today, India struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander & Jihadis were eliminated."

Also read: Pulwama avenged: IAF destroyed 7 acre JeM camp at Balakot

"On February 14th a suicide terror attack led to the martyrdom of our jawans, JeM is responsible for series of attacks including Parliament attack in 2002, Pathankot attack, " said Gokhale.

He further said that credible information was received that Jaish-e-Mohammed was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country and fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose.

About today's air strike aross the LoC, he said, "This non-military pre-emptive action was targeted specifically at JeM camp. The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties."

#WATCH Foreign Secy says,"This facility in Balakot was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar...The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualty. It's located in deep forest on a hilltop" pic.twitter.com/QENnnkU5Rh — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019