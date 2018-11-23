India strongly protests with Pakistan for denial of access to Gurudwara Nankana Sahib

New Delhi, Nov 23: India lodged strong protest with Pakistan government for harassing and denying access to Indian diplomats at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib on November 21 and 22.

A day after India approved for Kartarpur Corridor, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that as a result of such harassment Consular officials were compelled to return to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims.

"We've also expressed grave concern at reports of attempts being made during the ongoing visit of Indian pilgrims to Pakistan, to incite communal disharmony&intolerance & promote secessionist tendencies with objective of undermining India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, " stated MEA.

The officials -- Aranjeet Singh and Sunil Kumar -- were barred from entering the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Wednesday night and Gurdwara Sachcha Sauda on Thursday. Both the gurdwaras are in Punjab province of Pakistan.

More details awaited.