India strongly condemns attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi

New Delhi, Nov 23: India strongly condemned the terror attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday. Two policeman and three terrorists were killed after gunshots, possible explosion were reported from high security Clifton area in Karachi.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "India strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi. We condole loss of lives in this dastardly attack. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously."

"Such terrorist attacks only strengthens the resolve of the international community to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the Clifton area in Karach after an exchange of fire between a security guard and unknown assailants. The area, considered a red zone, is heavily guarded. Nearby schools and eateries have been locked down until the area is cleared.