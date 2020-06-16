India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir at UN Human Rights Council

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 16: India has launched a scathing attack at the Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and called the country the "epicentre of terrorism".

"It's unfortunate, however, not unexpected from the deep state of Pakistan which is continuing incessant abuse of its membership of this august Council for propagating an illegal, immoral and inhuman territorial ambition," said Vimarsh Aryan, first secretary at ministry of external affars.

"It very conveniently ignores that Vienna Declaration & Programme of Action (VDPA) explicitly states that the principle of self-determination must not be used as a garb to promote activities detrimental to the territorial integrity and political unity of member states in violation of the UN Charter," said the India representative.

"This epicentre of global terrorism (Pakistan) very irresponsibly harps on self-determination of the already democratic Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are witnessing in Pakistan unabated torture, maiming and systematic persecution of religious minorities. Attacks on a Hindu funeral procession and a Christian church days ago in Sindh and Punjab provinces portray the horrific plight of various minorities in Pakistan," said Aryan.