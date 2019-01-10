  • search
    India should talk to Taliban, if others are doing so: Bipin Rawat

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in an annual press conference said that India should also join the bandwagon if a number of countries are talking to the Taliban.

    Asked about dialogues with Taliban in Afghanistan, Bipin Rawat, said, " If a number of countries are talking to the Taliban, and if India has an interest in Afghanistan, then we should also join the bandwagon."

    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Courtesy: ANI news

    On situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Rawat said, "Situation needs to be brought under better control.

    We're adopting hard power and soft power approach.But the offer to terrorists to come over ground,look at peace is always there as who is getting affected by this? People of Kashmir themselves."

    "Our position is very clear that shun the gun and stop taking support from the western neighbour. Talks can happen only if they shun violence, said Rawat on talks with Hurriyat.

    Rawat said that has observed disunity among some of our veterans. "I have noticed that there is a kind of disunity among some of our veterans. I think they need to be united. Our veterans are a very strong community which is required to support the mainstream, they can do that if they unite and remain united, " he said.

    He went on to assure that by Feb-Mar, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be giving the final timeline as to when the ordered missile and rocket can be introduced.

    "If they're failing and timelines are not being met,then we go in for the import mechanism, "Rawat added.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 13:59 [IST]
