    India should press for immediate action against culprits in Pak Gurdwara attack case: Sonia Gandhi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 04: The interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the "unwarranted and unprovoked" attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    Expressing dismay and concern over the matter, she called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims and adequate security for the shrine to prevent any future attacks.

    "The Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits," she said in a statement.

    'Save Constitution-Save India': Congress to take out all-India flag march today

    A mob on Friday reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 22:11 [IST]
