India should be among top 3 countries in 15 years, that's our aim: Modi

India

Seoul, Feb 21: Highlighting the major changes that his government brought about in the country since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he wants to see India among top three countries of the world in next 15 years. Modi said that is the aim which he and his government is working towards.

Prime Minister Modi is in South Korea was and addressing the Indian diaspora there today. Speaking to the Indian community, Modi urged the Indians around the world to spread Mahatma Gandhi's message and legacy around.

" Our aim is to be among the top 3 countries in the world in the next 15 years," he said.

Prime Minister Modi reached Seongnam Air Base in Seoul early on Thursday for a two-day visit to South Korea. The people of Indian origin were waiting for him in the hotel lobby, waving the tricolour and taking selfies with him.

During the visit, the PM is scheduled to have bilateral and business engagements, unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi bust and accept the Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon him.

"Tomorrow, I will be honoured with Seoul Peace Prize. This prize is not mine, I will only be receiving it on behalf of 130 crore Indians and the 3 crore Indians living abroad. This prize is a recognition of hard work of all Indians," the Prime Minister said.

"In the last four and a half years, we have been stressing to ensure Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business...The entire world is looking upon India with great hopes... Make In India has today become a global brand," he added.

Asserting that Digital India has transformed lives of many Indians, Modi said almost every Indian now has a bank account.

He also said that India is today the fastest growing large economy and, he added, "Our economic fundamentals are strong." India is swiftly moving towards becoming a five trillion dollars economy.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi described South Korea as a valued friend for India's key initiatives such as 'Make in India', Start Up India' and 'Clean India' initiatives, and said as fellow democracies the two nations share values and vision for regional and global peace.

The Prime Minister is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This is Modi's second visit to the Republic of Korea after the state visit in May 2015 and second summit meeting with President Moon.