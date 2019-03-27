India shoots down live satellite in orbit, joins elite group of nations to have such capability

New Delhi, Mar 27: India on Wednesday shot down a live satellite with an A-SAT missile, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that with this India has established itself as a space power.

"'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch," he said in an address to the nation today.

The PM's address was not a planned one. PM Modi tweeted around 11 am that he would make an annopuncement to the nation by 11.45 am to 12 noon. "An anti-satellite weapon, A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite in a low earth orbit. India has established itself as a major space power," said Modi

Modi said the test was carried out successfully.

The technology to shoot down a satellite in orbit is something that only a few nations have. With this India has demonstrated its technical capabilities.

"India accomplished Mission Shakti under 3 minutes. India 4th nation to achieve that," said PM.

Asserting that India's trial does not violate principles of the international law, the Prime Minister said 'Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement.

In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come.



One such moment is today.



India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

India becomes only the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to be able to target objects in space, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's announcement about his address to the nation followed a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, said reports.

PM Modi began his speech by saying that India has successfully registered its name among major space powers.

"I congratulate all involved in Mission Shakti as it has achieved all parameters. Our mission is now a huge success," he added.