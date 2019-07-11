  • search
    India short by nearly 1,500 IAS officers: Government

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 11: There is a shortage of nearly 1,500 IAS officers in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed.

    Officers in position as on January 1, 2019, was 5,205, against the total authorised strength of 6,699, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

    In order to address the shortage of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the regular recruitment quota, the government has increased the annual intake from 55 in civil services examination (CSE) 1998 to 180 in CSE 2013, he said.

    Forget Priya Varrier! IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan is the new internet sensation

    In the promotion quota, prompt actions have been taken for holding selection committee meetings for appointment by promotion or selection of state service officers to IAS, Singh said.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
