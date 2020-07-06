  • search
    India set to revive Predator-B plan amidst stand off with China

    New Delhi, July 06: In a bid to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Chinese are in the process of supplying 4 attack drones to Pakistan.

    The move comes in the wake of China's plan of jointly producing 48-GJ drones for use by the Pakistan Air Force. China has emerged as the largest exporter of armed drones after it started selling the strike drone Win Loong-II to several countries in West Asia and Asia.

    As tensions with China soars, IAF ramps up deployment

    China had delivered 163 UAVs to several countries including Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and UAE between 2008 and 2018, according to a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

    India, on the other hand, has been negotiating with the US for the medium altitude long endurance armed Predator-B drone. This not only collects intelligence, but can also locate and destroy the target with missiles or laser-guided bombs.

