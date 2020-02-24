India set to get best and most feared military weapons: Donald Trump

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump has announced deals worth over 3 billion USD with India.

I am pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will signs deals to sell over USD 3 billion, in the absolute finest state of art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.

As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are now dealing with India, Trump said.

Earlier at the Namaste Trump event, Trump said that America has always been a great friend of India.

He said that America loves India. America respects India and America will always be faithful and a loyal friend to the Indian people, Trump also said.

"Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today, India welcomed us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad," he also said.

You have done a great honour to the American people. We will always be thankful for your hospitaility. The life of PM Modi underscores the limitless promise for this nation. When he was a young man, he worked at a cafeteria. Everybody loves him but I will tell you, he is very tough.

Today, he is tremendously successful, Trump also said.

You have proven that Indians can accomplish anything they want through their hard work. You have an incredible story of your rise, Trump said about Modi.

"India is the country that has always been admired and where millions of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians worship side by side. You have always stood strong as one great Indian nation," Trump also said.

He also spoke about Bollywood and Bhangra. All over the planet people take joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra and classic films like Sholay and DDLJ, Trump further added.