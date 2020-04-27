  • search
    India sees record surge in COVID-19 infections for second time in 3 days

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: For the second time in the past three days the number of COVID-19 cases surged to a new daily record. 1,975 new infections are reported on Sunday.

    This is 223 more than the highest 24 hour spike of 1,752 infections that were reported on Friday evening. The country wide number of cases have claimed to 26,917 while the death toll rose to 826. Since Saturday night, India has reported 47 deaths.

    Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the situation is improving as many hotspots have turned into non-hotspots.

    The minister visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre to take stock of the preparedness to overcome Covid-19, a statement from the ministry said.

    During his visit, he spoke to some Covid-19 positive people through video calling and enquired about their health. Robots handled the technology at the patients' end, it said.

    Vardhan also sought their feedback about the facilities available at AIIMS so that necessary improvements can be made, the statement said.

    "Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the Government of India is taking several steps along with the states/UTs for prevention, containment and management of Covid-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the ministry said.

    After a detailed review, Vardhan appreciated AIIMS for ensuring 24X7 monitoring of Covid-19 confirmed and suspected patients using digital platforms, video and voice call technologies.

    He also urged the people to observe lockdown in letter and spirit and to treat it as an effective intervention to cut down the spread of Covid-19.

    "The situation is improving in India as Hot Spot Districts (HSD) are moving towards being Non Hot Spot Districts (NHSD)," the minister said.

    Meanwhile, the cabinet secretary had a detailed video conferencing with chief secretaries and DGPs of states and Union Territories (UTs) to review the preparedness for Covid-19 response.

    Vardhan asserted that states with high viral load should focus on effective implementation of lockdown measures and containment strategy.

    WHO warns over coronavirus immunity as global death toll nears 200,000

    "They also need to focus on medical infrastructure like adequate availability of isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilators," he said.

    As of now, 5,804 people have been cured of coronavirus with a recovery rate of 21.90 per cent in the country, the ministry said.

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
