    India sees highest single-day spike of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases, total tally at 35.4 lakh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 35 lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports ANI quoting health ministry. India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 76.6 percent.

    This is the highest single-day spike in cases.

    COVID-19 cases in India rises to 35.4 lakh, death toll at 63,498

    Covid-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated & 63,498 deaths.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 30, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
