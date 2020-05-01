  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, recovery rate is 25.3%

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to nearly 25.2 per cent, from about 13 per cent a fortnight ago.

    As per the Health Ministry data, total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 35365 including 9064 cured/discharged and 1152 deaths.

    India sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, recovery rate is 25.3%

    Agrawal has also asked people to download and use Arogya Setu app while following precautions like using mask and regularly wash hands.

    India has 'gone quite ahead' to win war against Coronavirus: Health Minister

    Regarding availability of ventilators, the ministry said that currently 19,398 units are available in the country while the demand is for 75,000. However, 60,884 ventilators have been ordered our of which around 15,000 units will be delivered this month, said PD Vaghela, Chairman of Empowered Group-3 during the press briefing.

    "State and district administrations should ensure, through focused efforts, that in 'Red' and 'Orange' zone districts the chain of transmission is broken through effective and stringent containment measure," said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus health ministry death toll

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X